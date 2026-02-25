Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,400 crore
Dhurandhar, the action-packed spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has become a box office sensation since its December 2025 release.
With a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, the film blends high-stakes drama with big names to deliver one of Bollywood's most talked-about hits.
India net collection stands at ₹894.49 crore
The film's India net collection stands at ₹894.49 crore and grossed ₹1,056.02 crore domestically. Add in another ₹299.35 crore from overseas fans—Dhurandhar's worldwide total rockets to an incredible ₹1,354.84 crore.
Some reports say this makes it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, while others rank it second behind Dangal.
Meanwhile, sequel is on the way
A sequel—Dhurandhar: The Revenge—is dropping on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza for a deeper dive into his character after Dakait's death.
Expect some serious box office competition too: it'll go head-to-head with Yash's upcoming Toxic.