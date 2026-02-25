Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,400 crore

India net collection stands at ₹894.49 crore

The film's India net collection stands at ₹894.49 crore and grossed ₹1,056.02 crore domestically. Add in another ₹299.35 crore from overseas fans—Dhurandhar's worldwide total rockets to an incredible ₹1,354.84 crore.

Some reports say this makes it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, while others rank it second behind Dangal.