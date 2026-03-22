Box office: Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' opens to $33 million+

Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, just scored a massive $33,116,548 in its first weekend, and was tracking to become Amazon MGM's biggest opening. Released domestically on March 26, 2026, the movie adapts Andy Weir's novel and brings some serious star power to theaters.

Here's what the film is about Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory and discovers he must stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth.

The film also launched internationally in Italy and Portugal earlier this month.

The movie has received positive reviews Critics are loving it: Project Hail Mary has a Rotten Tomatoes rating in the mid-90s (around 93-95%).

Early reviews and word-of-mouth are broadly positive.