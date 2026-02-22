Box office: Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' nears ₹100 crore globally
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri team up in "O' Romeo," an action-drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj that hit theaters earlier this month.
The film has been getting attention for its unique style and emotional storytelling, with a strong supporting cast including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah, and Avinash Tiwary.
'O' Romeo' marks another hit for Shahid
"O' Romeo" started strong with ₹7.75 crore on day one, jumped to ₹11.50 crore on day two, and wrapped up its opening weekend at ₹27.5 crore.
Weekday collections slowed down but still added up to a solid first week total of ₹47.1 crore.
By day nine, the India net reached ₹52.6 crore and worldwide gross was nearly ₹80 crore—pretty impressive for a film released during a quiet box office period.
If you like action-dramas that blend intense moments with real emotion—and want to see Shahid Kapoor in top form—this one's worth checking out.
The buzz around its storytelling style and cast chemistry means "O' Romeo" could be a good pick for your next movie night!