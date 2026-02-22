Box office: Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' nears ₹100 crore globally

'O' Romeo' marks another hit for Shahid

"O' Romeo" started strong with ₹7.75 crore on day one, jumped to ₹11.50 crore on day two, and wrapped up its opening weekend at ₹27.5 crore.

Weekday collections slowed down but still added up to a solid first week total of ₹47.1 crore.

By day nine, the India net reached ₹52.6 crore and worldwide gross was nearly ₹80 crore—pretty impressive for a film released during a quiet box office period.