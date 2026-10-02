'Hanuman Ansh' slows down; collects ₹414cr in 56 days
What's the story
The devotional biopic Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, has crossed the ₹315cr mark in India. The film's net collection stood at ₹2.85cr on Day 56 across 4,345 shows, bringing its total gross collection to ₹374.8cr and net total to ₹317.33cr. Despite a slower pace in daily collections, the movie is still on track to reach new milestones, with its next target being the ₹320cr India net milestone.
International success
International collections and worldwide gross
The film has also been doing well in international markets, adding ₹10L on Day 56 and taking its overseas gross tally to ₹39.2cr.
This brought the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹414cr by the end of Day 56.
The film's success story is further highlighted by its impressive performance in overseas markets, where it has consistently contributed steady sums throughout its run.
Box office journey
Recap of the film's collection journey so far
The film had already crossed ₹300cr in India net by the end of Day 52, climbing from a modest ₹1.08cr opening week through blockbuster weeks that peaked with ₹90.25cr in Week 5.
After a cooling-off period across Days 53 and 54, which added ₹2.35cr and ₹3.1cr respectively, it collected another ₹2.2cr on Day 55 across 4,264 shows, taking its cumulative India net to ₹314.48cr and gross collection to ₹371.47cr.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Written and directed by Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biopic on the early life of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji.
The film features Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, with Purnima Tiwari as his wife, Ram Dulari.
The supporting cast includes Chandan Anand as Dr. Ram Nandan Bhosale, Anil Rastogi as Mahantji, Gulshan Pandey as Inspector Dharam Singh, and Vihaan Shedge as younger Maharaj Ji.
It's set to get at least one sequel.