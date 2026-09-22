'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' crosses ₹150cr, sets Malayalam cinema record
What's the story
The Malayalam romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has crossed a major box office milestone. The film has been running in theaters for over a month and has collected over ₹150cr in Kerala gross collections. It clinched this record on its 32nd day in the cinemas. Fellow Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan also celebrated the milestone on Monday night. The total India net collections have reached ₹159.18cr, with worldwide gross collections at ₹323.19cr.
Sustained success
Impressive daily collections since release day
Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had a strong opening after its release on August 21 during the Onam season.
The first week set a high standard with daily collections consistently performing well, including an impressive ₹8.9cr on its seventh day.
The momentum continued into the second week with some of the film's highest single-day earnings peaking at ₹9.6cr on Day 10 of its release.
The movie had become the highest-grossing Malayalam flick in the state earlier.
Film synopsis
More about the film
Written by Girish and Kiran Josey, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, a college student who moves to Angamaly with her family.
The story focuses on her adjustment to the local Bethlehem family and her relationship with Justin, a catering business owner.
The film features an ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, among others.