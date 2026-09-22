'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' crosses ₹150cr, sets Malayalam cinema record

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had a strong opening after its release on August 21 during the Onam season.

The first week set a high standard with daily collections consistently performing well, including an impressive ₹8.9cr on its seventh day.

The momentum continued into the second week with some of the film's highest single-day earnings peaking at ₹9.6cr on Day 10 of its release.

The movie had become the highest-grossing Malayalam flick in the state earlier.