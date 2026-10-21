Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' sees jump; total reaches ₹20cr
What's the story
The courtroom drama Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao, saw a jump in its box office collection on Tuesday. The film raked in ₹3.3cr net across 3,294 shows on Tuesday (October 20), according to Sacnilk. This is a significant increase of 65% from Monday's earnings of ₹2cr. With this, its total domestic net collection stands at ₹14.45cr and worldwide gross at ₹19.51cr!
Box office journey
'Prahaar': Looking at the film in numbers
Prahaar started its box office journey with ₹2.35cr net on October 16 (last Friday).
The collections saw an uptick to ₹3.15cr on Saturday and peaked at ₹3.65cr on Sunday, marking the highest daily India net collection so far.
However, a dip was observed on Monday when the net collection fell to ₹2cr before rebounding on Tuesday with earnings of ₹3.3cr.
Audience turnout
Cumulative audience count; theater occupancy
The Hindi 2D version of Prahaar recorded an overall theater occupancy of 32.74% on Tuesday.
Morning shows had an occupancy of 11.15%, while afternoon shows reached 36.92%.
Evening shows performed best with a recorded occupancy of 41.31%, and night screenings reported a rate of 35.31%.
The film witnessed a total footfall of 1,47,557 on Day 5, taking its cumulative audience count to over six lakh by Tuesday evening!
Film synopsis
More about courtroom drama 'Prahaar'
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story delves into some of the most significant criminal cases in Indian history.
The story revolves around public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his legal battles in the 1993 Bombay blasts case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.