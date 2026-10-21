Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' sees jump; total reaches ₹20cr

Prahaar started its box office journey with ₹2.35cr net on October 16 (last Friday).

The collections saw an uptick to ₹3.15cr on Saturday and peaked at ₹3.65cr on Sunday, marking the highest daily India net collection so far.

However, a dip was observed on Monday when the net collection fell to ₹2cr before rebounding on Tuesday with earnings of ₹3.3cr.