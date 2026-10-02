'The Vvaan' grows on Day 7; global collection at ₹70cr
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's recent release, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, has reportedly earned ₹4.4cr in India on its seventh day of release. This brings the film's total net collection to ₹53.5cr, according to Sacnilk. The fantasy thriller has also crossed a worldwide gross of ₹69.07cr with an India gross collection of ₹63.57cr and an overseas gross collection of ₹5.5cr.
Collection details
Shows and occupancy on Day 7
The film had 6,966 shows across India on Thursday, October 1. Its overall occupancy for Hindi 2D screenings was recorded at 16.96%.
The Day 7 collection showed a minor increase of 3.5% from the previous day's earnings of ₹4.25cr.
The movie also recorded footfalls of over two lakh on its seventh day with morning shows registering an occupancy of over 8%.
Box office performance
Film's performance on September 30
The film's box office performance saw a significant drop on Wednesday, September 30, with net earnings of ₹4.25cr in India. This was a big decline from the ₹6cr earned on the previous day.
Despite this dip, the overall India and global earnings stand at a respectable total at the end of Week 1.
Collection breakdown
'The Vvaan' witnessed the highest collection on Sunday
The film opened with ₹8cr on September 25, followed by ₹11.25cr on its first Saturday and ₹14.35cr on Sunday.
However, the collection dropped to ₹5.25cr on Monday but saw an improvement with earnings of ₹6cr on Tuesday before Wednesday's dip and Thursday's slight increase.
The highest single-day collection was recorded on Sunday at ₹14.35cr.
Film details
Everything to know about 'The Vvaan'
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a fantasy thriller based on Indian folklore.
The film stars Malhotra, Bhatia, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Maniesh Paul.
It is inspired by the Van Devi Temple in Bihta near Patna and combines elements of supernatural fantasy, mythology, and action.