'Hanuman Ansh' makes history; crosses ₹290cr globally in 40 days

The film's domestic and overseas performance has remained consistent, with no change in earnings from Monday to Tuesday.

The total Indian net collection now stands at ₹231.13cr, while the gross earnings have reached ₹272.9cr.

In the overseas market, it added another ₹2cr to its tally, taking the gross to ₹18.5cr and bringing the worldwide total to a staggering ₹291.4cr!