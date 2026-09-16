'Hanuman Ansh' makes history; crosses ₹290cr globally in 40 days
What's the story
The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, released on August 7 (in India), has crossed the ₹290cr mark worldwide. Despite a slow start, the film's earnings have gained momentum due to positive word-of-mouth. On its 40th day, it earned ₹8.25cr across 9,175 shows in India and is now eyeing the ₹300cr mark globally. The film got an international release after becoming a spectacle domestically, on September 11.
Box office performance
Domestic net collection stands at ₹231cr
The film's domestic and overseas performance has remained consistent, with no change in earnings from Monday to Tuesday.
The total Indian net collection now stands at ₹231.13cr, while the gross earnings have reached ₹272.9cr.
In the overseas market, it added another ₹2cr to its tally, taking the gross to ₹18.5cr and bringing the worldwide total to a staggering ₹291.4cr!
Collection details
Looking at film's collection in detail
The film's box office collection saw a slow start since its release. In the first week, it earned ₹1.08cr, followed by ₹0.4cr in the second week and then ₹10.4cr in the third week.
The fourth and fifth weeks saw a significant jump with earnings of ₹61cr and ₹90.25cr, respectively.
On Day 36 (sixth Friday), it collected ₹10.5cr, which increased to ₹18.5cr on Saturday and further to ₹22.5cr on Sunday before settling at ₹8.25cr on Monday and Tuesday, respectively!
Audience engagement
Overall occupancy rate saw an increase
The overall occupancy rate of Hanuman Ansh was 26.04% on Monday, which increased to 28.65% on Tuesday.
The morning shows had a slow start with 14.85% occupancy, but the numbers improved throughout the day, peaking at night with a maximum rate of 38.08%.
This consistent audience engagement indicates that the film is still going strong in theaters!