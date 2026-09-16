Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hanuman Ansh' makes history; crosses ₹290cr globally in 40 days
'Hanuman Ansh' makes history; crosses ₹290cr globally in 40 days
The film was released on August 7

'Hanuman Ansh' makes history; crosses ₹290cr globally in 40 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 16, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, released on August 7 (in India), has crossed the ₹290cr mark worldwide. Despite a slow start, the film's earnings have gained momentum due to positive word-of-mouth. On its 40th day, it earned ₹8.25cr across 9,175 shows in India and is now eyeing the ₹300cr mark globally. The film got an international release after becoming a spectacle domestically, on September 11.

Box office performance

Domestic net collection stands at ₹231cr

The film's domestic and overseas performance has remained consistent, with no change in earnings from Monday to Tuesday.

The total Indian net collection now stands at ₹231.13cr, while the gross earnings have reached ₹272.9cr.

In the overseas market, it added another ₹2cr to its tally, taking the gross to ₹18.5cr and bringing the worldwide total to a staggering ₹291.4cr!

Collection details

Looking at film's collection in detail

The film's box office collection saw a slow start since its release. In the first week, it earned ₹1.08cr, followed by ₹0.4cr in the second week and then ₹10.4cr in the third week.

The fourth and fifth weeks saw a significant jump with earnings of ₹61cr and ₹90.25cr, respectively.

On Day 36 (sixth Friday), it collected ₹10.5cr, which increased to ₹18.5cr on Saturday and further to ₹22.5cr on Sunday before settling at ₹8.25cr on Monday and Tuesday, respectively!

ADVERTISEMENT

Audience engagement

Overall occupancy rate saw an increase

The overall occupancy rate of Hanuman Ansh was 26.04% on Monday, which increased to 28.65% on Tuesday.

The morning shows had a slow start with 14.85% occupancy, but the numbers improved throughout the day, peaking at night with a maximum rate of 38.08%.

This consistent audience engagement indicates that the film is still going strong in theaters!

ADVERTISEMENT