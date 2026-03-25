Box office: Suraj Venjaramoodu's 'Youth' sees steep fall after weekend

Film lost momentum quickly after weekend

Sunday was the film's best day, pulling in ₹5.25 crore with a solid 57% occupancy rate.

But after that, collections slid to ₹2.40 crore on Monday and just ₹1.96 crore by Tuesday.

By Day seven, Youth was reduced to just a few shows with barely 5% of seats filled, a clear sign the buzz didn't last past opening weekend.