'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹450cr gross on Day 75

The film's latest domestic earnings were generated from 490 shows, with the Hindi version contributing ₹0.61 crore from 483 shows and the Telugu version adding ₹1 lakh through seven shows.

This brings its cumulative India gross collection to a staggering ₹402.08 crore!

The increase comes after a fluctuating run during the film's 11th week, where it collected between ₹15 lakh and ₹46 lakh daily before witnessing a dip on Monday (₹28 lakh).