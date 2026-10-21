'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹450cr gross on Day 75
What's the story
Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh witnessed a significant increase in its box office performance on Tuesday, the 75th day of its theatrical run. The film raked in ₹0.62 crore across all languages, marking a whopping 121.4% surge from the previous day's collection of ₹28 lakh, reported Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross has now crossed the ₹450 crore mark, with an impressive net collection of over ₹340 crore in India alone!
Earnings surge
A look at film's domestic gross collections
The film's latest domestic earnings were generated from 490 shows, with the Hindi version contributing ₹0.61 crore from 483 shows and the Telugu version adding ₹1 lakh through seven shows.
This brings its cumulative India gross collection to a staggering ₹402.08 crore!
The increase comes after a fluctuating run during the film's 11th week, where it collected between ₹15 lakh and ₹46 lakh daily before witnessing a dip on Monday (₹28 lakh).
Language-wise collection
'Hanuman Ansh' occupancy rates on Tuesday
The Hindi version of Hanuman Ansh was the major contributor to Tuesday's earnings, recording a 33% occupancy across its shows.
The Telugu version, on the other hand, registered a slightly higher occupancy of 34%.
The film was released in theaters on August 7, 2026 (Hindi), followed by its Telugu release on October 9, 2026.
Weekly earnings
Weekly breakdown of film's collections
Hanuman Ansh's highest weekly earnings came in the fifth week, with a collection of ₹90.25 crore.
The sixth week followed closely with ₹80.25 crore, while the fourth and seventh weeks contributed ₹61 crore and ₹44.8 crore respectively to its overall earnings.
However, the film saw a decline in its weekly collections after the seventh week, bringing in ₹29.2 crore during the eighth week and ₹10.6 crore during the ninth week of its theatrical run.
Global success
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film has also made a mark internationally, raking in ₹48.6 crore in overseas gross collections. When combined with its domestic gross, the worldwide total stands at an impressive ₹450.68 crore!
The story follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy from pre-Independence India who embarks on a journey across Northern India after losing his mother.
It is the first part of a planned trilogy inspired by Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, based on Neem Karoli Baba's life.