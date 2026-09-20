Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' crosses ₹4cr in 2 days
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu's latest directorial venture, Vibe, witnessed a significant surge in its box office earnings on Saturday. The action-comedy thriller raked in ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, marking a 55.9% increase from its opening day collection of ₹1.7 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film was screened across 2,979 shows on its first Saturday and registered an overall occupancy of 21%.
Box office performance
Looking at the movie in numbers
The second day earnings have pushed Vibe's total India net collection to ₹4.35 crore, with a gross collection of ₹5.22 crore.
The film's show count stood at 3,194 on Friday.
The rise in collections came along with an increase in audience occupancy from 14% on its opening day to 21% on Day 2 across all language versions of the film.
Directorial debut
More about the film and cast ensemble
Vibe marks Kemmu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express and his debut as a producer.
The film also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir in lead roles, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in a supporting role.
It has clashed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime thriller Daayra.
The Meghna Gulzar directorial is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).