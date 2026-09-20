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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' crosses ₹4cr in 2 days
Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' crosses ₹4cr in 2 days
'Vibe' box office collection

Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' crosses ₹4cr in 2 days

By Isha Sharma
Sep 20, 2026
12:18 pm
What's the story

Kunal Kemmu's latest directorial venture, Vibe, witnessed a significant surge in its box office earnings on Saturday. The action-comedy thriller raked in ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, marking a 55.9% increase from its opening day collection of ₹1.7 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film was screened across 2,979 shows on its first Saturday and registered an overall occupancy of 21%.

Box office performance

Looking at the movie in numbers

The second day earnings have pushed Vibe's total India net collection to ₹4.35 crore, with a gross collection of ₹5.22 crore.

The film's show count stood at 3,194 on Friday.

The rise in collections came along with an increase in audience occupancy from 14% on its opening day to 21% on Day 2 across all language versions of the film.

Directorial debut

More about the film and cast ensemble

Vibe marks Kemmu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express and his debut as a producer.

The film also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir in lead roles, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in a supporting role.

It has clashed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime thriller Daayra.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

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