Box office: 'Thaai Kizhavi' zooms past ₹60 crore globally

Looking at the film in numbers

The film had earned ₹37.9 crore net in India by day 11 with ROI: 321.11% (based on a ₹9 crore budget and ₹37.9 crore net).

It earned ₹23.25 crore in its first week and reached ₹44.95 crore from Tamil Nadu alone on day 14.

Domestic collections climbed to ₹50.13 crore, plus another ₹9.88 crore overseas, pushing the global total past ₹60 crore in just over two weeks.