Box office: 'Thaai Kizhavi' zooms past ₹60 crore globally
Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil rural comedy-drama directed by newcomer Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sivakarthikeyan, has made waves since its February 27 release.
Starring Radikaa Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi alongside Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Rebecca Raichal, and Munishkanth, the film follows Pavunuthaayi and her quirky family through small-town chaos and heartfelt moments.
Looking at the film in numbers
The film had earned ₹37.9 crore net in India by day 11 with ROI: 321.11% (based on a ₹9 crore budget and ₹37.9 crore net).
It earned ₹23.25 crore in its first week and reached ₹44.95 crore from Tamil Nadu alone on day 14.
Domestic collections climbed to ₹50.13 crore, plus another ₹9.88 crore overseas, pushing the global total past ₹60 crore in just over two weeks.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into comedies with lovable characters and rural vibes, Thaai Kizhavi is worth checking out.
Critics have praised its fun storytelling and Radikaa Sarathkumar's standout performance as the no-nonsense matriarch holding her offbeat family together.
It's a feel-good watch that's clearly connecting with audiences right now.