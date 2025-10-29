Box office: 'Thamma' crosses ₹100cr in just 8 days
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Thamma, is making waves—crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in only eight days.
This horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, opened strong on Diwali with ₹24 crore and has already become the 11th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
Now, it's eyeing a spot in this year's top 10 by chasing down Salman Khan's Sikandar.
Film needs to hit ₹150cr mark to break even
Even with all the buzz, Thamma isn't out of the woods yet—it needs to hit at least ₹150 crore to cover its hefty ₹145 crore budget.
With no big new Hindi releases coming up but a Baahubali re-release on the horizon, its box office run could get tricky.
For Khurrana, this film is a big deal after his previous hit Dream Girl 2.