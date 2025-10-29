Box office: 'Thamma' crosses ₹100cr in just 8 days

Film needs to hit ₹150cr mark to break even

Even with all the buzz, Thamma isn't out of the woods yet—it needs to hit at least ₹150 crore to cover its hefty ₹145 crore budget.

With no big new Hindi releases coming up but a Baahubali re-release on the horizon, its box office run could get tricky.

For Khurrana, this film is a big deal after his previous hit Dream Girl 2.