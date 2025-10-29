Jannat Zubair slams 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants for body-shaming Ashnoor
What's the story
TV star Jannat Zubair has defended her friend and fellow actor Ashnoor Kaur after she was body-shamed by Bigg Boss 19 housemates Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Tanya Mittal. On Instagram, Zubair slammed the comments made by the housemates and praised Kaur for being "talented, confident, and unstoppable." She also stressed, "A person's body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It's 2025. We should've evolved past body shaming by now."
Supportive gesture
Rohan Mehra also came out in support of Kaur
Kaur's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra also took to Instagram to express his support. He said, "Tanya 1, Amaal 2, Kunickaa 3, Shehbaz 4, Neelam 5. Do the math." "Even united, you can't match the people who admire her. She's a hundred levels above you - in looks and in dignity." Mehra added, "Hopefully, this weekend, Salman sir will remind them that mocking someone's body doesn't make theirs any better."
Body shaming incident
What exactly did the 'BB19' contestants say about Kaur?
To recall, Giri had pointed at Kaur, who was standing with Pranit More, and asked Sadanand and Mittal if they wanted to watch Jurassic Park. Sadanand had laughed at this comment. Additionally, Mittal and Giri were seen discussing Kaur's sudden weight gain. In another incident, Mittal asked Sadanand to get Kaur to make theplas. To this, Shehbaz Badesha said, "She's a thepla herself." Meanwhile, watch Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.