Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' remains strong; crosses ₹120cr worldwide

Collection details

'Welcome to the Jungle': Day 5 in numbers

On its fifth day, Welcome to the Jungle was screened across 10,615 shows and collected ₹9.25 crore. This increased the film's total India net to ₹81.5 crore and total India gross to ₹97.17 crore. Globally, the comedy film earned ₹3 crore on Day 5, raising its overseas gross collection to ₹22.95 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹120.12 crore. If this trend continues, the film will have a comfortable lead, even with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha releasing on Friday.