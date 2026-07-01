Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' remains strong; crosses ₹120cr worldwide
What's the story
The slapstick comedy Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, has reportedly crossed ₹81.5 crore net in India by its fifth day of release. The film's Day 4 (Monday) collection stood at ₹8.5 crore, a drop of 65.7% from Sunday but within normal limits for a mass entertainer entering weekdays. It bounced back on Tuesday. The movie is now eyeing a domestic net collection of ₹90-100 crore by Week-1 end.
Collection details
'Welcome to the Jungle': Day 5 in numbers
On its fifth day, Welcome to the Jungle was screened across 10,615 shows and collected ₹9.25 crore. This increased the film's total India net to ₹81.5 crore and total India gross to ₹97.17 crore. Globally, the comedy film earned ₹3 crore on Day 5, raising its overseas gross collection to ₹22.95 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹120.12 crore. If this trend continues, the film will have a comfortable lead, even with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha releasing on Friday.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts in modern Bollywood, with a screenplay designed for situational gags. The story revolves around a billionaire, Dr. Ghungroo, who creates a fake film production with an unreliable crew to execute his plan in a jungle setting. The film underwent 18 major changes suggested by the censor board before being cleared with a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.