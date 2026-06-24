Varun's 'Hai Jawani...' finishes global theatrical run with measly ₹71cr
What's the story
The Hindi romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, has concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of ₹71.25cr. The film was directed by David Dhawan and released in June. With mixed reviews and tough competition from Cocktail 2 in its third week, it earned a low box-office total.
Box office performance
A look at the film in numbers
The film raked in ₹36.75cr nett in its opening week and added another ₹11.25cr in the second week, per Pinkvilla. However, it saw a significant drop in collections during the third week due to competition from Cocktail 2, earning only ₹1.5cr more. Despite these challenges, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's total box office earnings stood at ₹50cr nett domestically and around ₹60cr gross.
Challenges faced
Analysis of film's performance
The film struggled at the box office owing to mixed word-of-mouth among audiences. Experts believe that had it received a more positive reception, its performance could have improved. One major factor affecting the film's success is the growing dominance of digital platforms over traditional theatrical releases. The current eight-week window for films on OTT platforms encourages viewers to wait for their release instead of watching them in theaters, especially if it's not a big-screen spectacle.
International earnings
International box office collection
Apart from its domestic success, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also made a mark (albeit small) in international markets. The film earned an impressive ₹11.25cr ($1.2 million) from overseas territories, taking its total worldwide gross to ₹71.25cr. Legendary director David might reportedly hang his boots after this film.