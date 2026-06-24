Varun's 'Hai Jawani...' finishes global theatrical run with measly ₹71cr

Challenges faced

Analysis of film's performance

The film struggled at the box office owing to mixed word-of-mouth among audiences. Experts believe that had it received a more positive reception, its performance could have improved. One major factor affecting the film's success is the growing dominance of digital platforms over traditional theatrical releases. The current eight-week window for films on OTT platforms encourages viewers to wait for their release instead of watching them in theaters, especially if it's not a big-screen spectacle.