Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹100cr worldwide

Upcoming challenges

Looking at film's upcoming competition

The next few weeks will be crucial for Cocktail 2 as it will face fresh competition at the box office. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is set to release on Thursday, followed by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha on July 3. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and was released on June 19. It's a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, also directed by Adajania.