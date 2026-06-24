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Home / News / Entertainment News / Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹100cr worldwide
Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹100cr worldwide
'Cocktail 2' box office collection

Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹100cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 24, 2026
10:22 am
What's the story

Despite a strong start, Cocktail 2 has started to slow down at the box office after its opening weekend. The romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, earned ₹6.65 crore net across 9,565 shows on Tuesday (Day 5), according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's total India gross collection to ₹72.75 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹95 crore.

Performance comparison

Film continues to be one of the best-performing Hindi releases

While the weekday numbers are naturally lower than the weekend haul, Cocktail 2 continues to be one of the best-performing Hindi films in theaters. The film has also performed much better than several recent releases like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and Hollywood horror film Obsession.

Upcoming challenges

Looking at film's upcoming competition

The next few weeks will be crucial for Cocktail 2 as it will face fresh competition at the box office. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is set to release on Thursday, followed by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha on July 3. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and was released on June 19. It's a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, also directed by Adajania.

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