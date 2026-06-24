Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹100cr worldwide
What's the story
Despite a strong start, Cocktail 2 has started to slow down at the box office after its opening weekend. The romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, earned ₹6.65 crore net across 9,565 shows on Tuesday (Day 5), according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's total India gross collection to ₹72.75 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹95 crore.
Performance comparison
Film continues to be one of the best-performing Hindi releases
While the weekday numbers are naturally lower than the weekend haul, Cocktail 2 continues to be one of the best-performing Hindi films in theaters. The film has also performed much better than several recent releases like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and Hollywood horror film Obsession.
Upcoming challenges
Looking at film's upcoming competition
The next few weeks will be crucial for Cocktail 2 as it will face fresh competition at the box office. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is set to release on Thursday, followed by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha on July 3. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and was released on June 19. It's a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, also directed by Adajania.