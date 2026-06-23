Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' sees major drop; still crosses ₹85cr  

Career milestone

A look at Kapoor's highest-grossing films

The early box office performance of Cocktail 2 has also secured its place among Kapoor's highest-grossing films. With its current India net collection of ₹53.85cr, the film has already climbed to the seventh spot in his list of highest-earning films. It is now closing in on the lifetime collection of Haider (2014), which earned around ₹55.93cr net in India.