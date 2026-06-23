Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' sees major drop; still crosses ₹85cr
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on the first Monday. After a promising start over the weekend with earnings of ₹13.5cr net on Day 1, the film saw a massive dip of over 64% in numbers by Monday (Day 4). It could only earn around ₹6.35cr net across India on Day 4.
Box office performance
'Cocktail 2': Breakdown of India and overseas collections
Despite the drop, Cocktail 2 has managed to amass a total of around ₹53.85cr in India net collections by Monday. The film's India gross collections currently stand at ₹64.56cr. Internationally, it added an estimated ₹1.5cr on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹20.75cr and worldwide gross collection to around ₹85.31cr, reported Sacnilk.
Career milestone
A look at Kapoor's highest-grossing films
The early box office performance of Cocktail 2 has also secured its place among Kapoor's highest-grossing films. With its current India net collection of ₹53.85cr, the film has already climbed to the seventh spot in his list of highest-earning films. It is now closing in on the lifetime collection of Haider (2014), which earned around ₹55.93cr net in India.
Future prospects
Competition ahead for 'Cocktail 2'
Despite the significant dip in its collections, Cocktail 2 has been faring well compared to recent theatrical releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past. However, it will face tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha, which are set to release on Friday (June 26) and July 3, respectively.