Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' crosses ₹75cr in 3 days
What's the story
Actors Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 has had a successful opening weekend at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, the film's collections have been impressive. The romantic drama raked in ₹17.75 crore on June 21 (Sunday) alone across 10,462 shows, according to Sacnilk. This brings its total India net collection to ₹47.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹76.25 crore!
Box office performance
'Cocktail 2': Here's how much it earned over the weekend
The film started its journey with a net collection of ₹13.5 crore on Day 1, June 19, across 10,835 shows. It then saw an increase in daily earnings on June 20, Saturday, minting ₹16.25 crore across 10,245 shows. On Sunday, the film witnessed a further spike in its collections with a net earning of ₹17.75 crore from 10,462 shows!
Financial outlook
'Cocktail 2' is yet to reach the break-even point
Despite its impressive start, Cocktail 2 is still far from reaching the break-even point. The film has reportedly been made on a mammoth budget of ₹150 crore. With Ahmed Khan's Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle and Shiv Rawail's Alia Bhatt-led Alpha releasing on Friday (June 26) and July 3, respectively, it remains to be seen if Cocktail 2 can sustain its box office run.
Film details
More about 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, features Kapoor, Sanon, and Mandanna in lead roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and was released in theaters on June 19. Despite its commercial success so far, it has received mixed reviews from critics. Many have criticized the two women pining for one man's attention trope, with the makers focusing on aesthetically pleasing, urban characterization instead of a tighter narrative.