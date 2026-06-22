Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' crosses ₹75cr in 3 days

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More about 'Cocktail 2'

Cocktail 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, features Kapoor, Sanon, and Mandanna in lead roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and was released in theaters on June 19. Despite its commercial success so far, it has received mixed reviews from critics. Many have criticized the two women pining for one man's attention trope, with the makers focusing on aesthetically pleasing, urban characterization instead of a tighter narrative.