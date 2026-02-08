3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold (47) dies after cancer battle

Brad Arnold , the lead singer and songwriter of the rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47. The news was confirmed by the band on social media platforms on Saturday (local time). "With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold...passed away on Saturday...at the age of 47," read their statement. "He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer."

Musical legacy Arnold's impact on rock music and his personal life The statement further highlighted Arnold's significant role in reshaping mainstream rock music. His songwriting was described as a "cultural touchstone for a generation," giving us timeless hits from the 2000s like Kryptonite and Here Without You. The band also remembered him as "a devoted husband to Jennifer" whose "kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him."

Health struggle Arnold's cancer diagnosis and its impact on his life In May 2025, Arnold revealed that he was battling stage 4 clear cell renal carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer that had spread to his lungs. Despite the grim diagnosis, he expressed no fear about his condition. "I really sincerely am not scared of it at all," he said in a social media video. However, he acknowledged that this would force the band to cancel their summer tour plans.

Advertisement

Personal journey His personal battles and controversies Arnold is survived by his wife, Jennifer. He had also spoken candidly about his struggle with alcoholism and recovery, having been sober since 2016. "I used to think it was a way to calm myself prior to a show or to chase loneliness," he told Charleston.com in 2023. The band was known for performing at the inaugurations of Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, a decision that drew some criticism from fans.

Advertisement