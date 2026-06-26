Brad Pitt secures legal victory over Angelina in winery dispute
What's the story
Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a legal battle since 2022 over the sale of their co-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval. Now, new court documents reveal that the courts have sided with Pitt and ordered members of the Stoli Group to testify about the sale. The ruling comes after Pitt's legal team filed a motion to compel depositions from members of the spirits and wine giant who were involved in Jolie's 2021 Chateau Miraval sale.
Legal proceedings
Pitt's legal team argued Stoli Group knew about Jolie's sale
Pitt's legal team argued that members of the Stoli Group had firsthand knowledge of the sale. The court granted their request, per People, ordering depositions from Alexey Oliynik and "persons most qualified" from Stoli Group's wine division Tenute del Mondo BV, and Nouvel LLC, the company Jolie sold to Tenute del Mondo. These depositions must occur in London by September 30, according to new documents filed in June.
Legal dispute
Pitt sued Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval to Stoli Group
In 2023, amid their legal battle, Pitt sued Jolie for damages over her sale to "Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate," Stoli Group. His legal team alleged that the sale jeopardized the reputation of his business. In response, Jolie filed documents criticizing Pitt and calling these categorizations of Stoli Group owner Yuri Shefler a "xenophobic, untrue smear campaign."
Legal developments
Court reversed decision regarding Shefler's involvement in sale
On June 24, California's Court of Appeals reversed its decision regarding Shefler's involvement in the Chateau Miraval sale. The court found it hard to believe that a sophisticated businessman like Shefler would risk almost $40 million on a transaction he knew nothing about. The Russian expatriate billionaire runs the Stoli Group. A hearing on a motion to compel deposition from him will take place on July 8.
Timeline
More about the legal battle
The legal battle between Pitt and Jolie began in February 2022 when Pitt alleged that Jolie sold her share of Chateau Miraval without his consent. She countered with a lawsuit in September 2022, claiming that Pitt has been "waging a vindictive war against" her since she filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage. The exes reached a divorce settlement in December 2024.