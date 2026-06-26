The court has granted Pitt's motion

Brad Pitt secures legal victory over Angelina in winery dispute

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:30 am Jun 26, 202610:30 am

What's the story

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a legal battle since 2022 over the sale of their co-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval. Now, new court documents reveal that the courts have sided with Pitt and ordered members of the Stoli Group to testify about the sale. The ruling comes after Pitt's legal team filed a motion to compel depositions from members of the spirits and wine giant who were involved in Jolie's 2021 Chateau Miraval sale.