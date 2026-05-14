Brad Pitt's 'Heart of the Beast' gets release date

Paramount Pictures has announced that Brad Pitt 's upcoming film, Heart of the Beast, will be released on September 25, 2026. The action-packed survival movie is directed by David Ayer and features J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe rounding out the cast. The story follows a former Army Special Forces soldier (Pitt) who gets stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his dog after a plane crash.

Film plot The film focuses on the bond between man and dog The film, written by Cameron Alexander, delves into the bond between Pitt's character and his dog as they navigate through treacherous terrains and face wild animals. A trailer for the movie, screened at CinemaCon last month, highlighted this unique relationship. In one scene, Pitt assures his pet, "I'm gonna get you home," after their plane crashes.

Production details Meet the producers and production companies behind the movie The film is produced by Marty Bowen and Olivia Hamilton, along with Pitt and Ayer. The executive producers include Damien Chazelle, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Cameron Alexander, Andrew Lary, Chris Long, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy. The production companies involved are Chazelle and Hamilton's Wild Chickens Productions (with a first-look deal with Paramount), Ayer's Crave Films, Pitt's Plan B banner, and Bowen's Temple Hill.

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