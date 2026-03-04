Bride pranks husband by photoshopping his wedding pictures

Gore said watching Derek slowly realize was the best part

Alli got the idea from similar internet pranks and knew Derek's easygoing vibe made him the perfect target.

Photographer Gore said watching Derek slowly realize what was going on was hilarious—especially since he stayed so polite during what he thought was a serious feedback session.

Gore loved seeing the prank go viral and said she thought it was funny that everyone could share in the giggles and that it was nice to have a little bit of humor behind weddings.

Now she's expecting more couples to ask for playful photo surprises like this!