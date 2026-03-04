Bride pranks husband by photoshopping his wedding pictures
A bride named Alli pulled a lighthearted prank on her new husband, Derek, by having their photographer, Samantha Gore, secretly Photoshop Derek's wedding photos with funny distorted faces—while leaving her own pictures untouched.
The couple tied the knot at The Elia Weddings & Events Venue on February 21, and the prank quickly went viral on TikTok with over 1.1 million views.
Gore said watching Derek slowly realize was the best part
Alli got the idea from similar internet pranks and knew Derek's easygoing vibe made him the perfect target.
Photographer Gore said watching Derek slowly realize what was going on was hilarious—especially since he stayed so polite during what he thought was a serious feedback session.
Gore loved seeing the prank go viral and said she thought it was funny that everyone could share in the giggles and that it was nice to have a little bit of humor behind weddings.
Now she's expecting more couples to ask for playful photo surprises like this!