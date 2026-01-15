'Bridgerton' S04 leaks online right after Paris premiere

The much-anticipated fourth season of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton has been marred by a major leak. Just hours after the Paris premiere, several clips from the new season have surfaced on social media platforms, revealing key moments from the first episode. This appears to be the first time that the series has leaked online.

Spoilers Several scenes from the grand Bridgerton Ball were leaked The leaked clips include Eloise Bridgerton's return from Scotland to the Bridgerton house and several scenes from the grand Bridgerton Ball. These videos also feature Sophie's first appearance in a silver dress, her initial encounter with Benedict, their dance together, and their first kiss. The fourth season of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict's love story with Sophie Baek, who is a housemaid, unbeknownst to Benedict.

New themes 'Bridgerton' S04 to explore themes beyond romance The fourth season of Bridgerton, set to premiere on January 29, will delve into various themes beyond just romance. The new installment will reportedly explore power dynamics between nobles and servants, sexual violence, and disability. Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie Baek in the series, described it as "a bit of Cinderella with a twist - and it's not quite Cinderella."

