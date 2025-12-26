'Bridgerton' S04 trailer: Benedict gets his 'Cinderella' story

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the fourth season of its hit period drama Bridgerton . The new season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his quest for love, following the romantic journeys of his siblings Daphne, Anthony, and Colin in earlier seasons. Part one will premiere on January 29 and part two on February 26.

Plot details Benedict's encounter with Sophie Baek sparks intrigue The plot revolves around Benedict's first meeting with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a young woman under the thumb of her stepmother, Lady Araminta (Katie Leung). Their fateful encounter at Violet's annual masquerade ball sets off a chain of events that will shape the season. Despite being a maid, Sophie manages to sneak into the grand ball and catches Benedict's eye as Lady in Silver.

Narrative progression Will Benedict and Sophie reunite after their initial meeting? After the ball, Sophie leaves behind a glove, which becomes Benedict's only clue in his quest to find her. Quite Cinderella-like, right? However, Sophie ends up working as a maid in the Bridgerton household, but Benedict doesn't recognize her without the mask from the masquerade. The trailer teases whether these two will meet again and how their relationship will evolve.