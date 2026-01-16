'Bridgerton' S04: Luke Thompson on leading the show

Luke Thompson , who has been a part of Bridgerton since the first season, is now taking center stage in its fourth season. The new season focuses on the romance between his character Benedict and Sophie (Yerin Ha). Talking to Hindustan Times, Thompson expressed excitement over this development. "It's only excitement, actually... I felt very lucky to be in a position where I just felt excited." "I didn't feel any nervousness; I was just ready...looking forward to the adventure."

Career progression Thompson's journey from supporting to leading role Thompson, who has been a supporting character in the previous seasons, shared that he was fortunate to have ample time to get used to the Bridgerton world. He said, "The world of being on a set is so complex, and it takes a while to make friends with it." "So, by the time of season 4, it was perfect for me to take the lead and for what was going to come next."

Fame anticipation Thompson's reaction to potential fame and public attention Thompson, whose co-stars Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, and Luke Newton became global sensations after the show, is curious about his own future fame. He said, "I think if you can set a really clear boundary between the public you and the private you...you can enjoy the attention for what it is." "People see all sorts of things when they see the show; they project stuff onto you, and that's sort of what being an actor is."

