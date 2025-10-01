'Bridgerton' S04: First look, release window for new season revealed
The first poster for Bridgerton Season 4 has been unveiled, showing off a lavish masquerade that looks set to shake things up.
We get our first glimpse of Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a maid to the new character Lady Araminta Gun (played by Katie Leung), with her mask hinting at a lavish masquerade at the center of the new season.
New characters join the Bridgerton family saga
Fan favorites Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Luke Newton (Colin) are returning, but there are also some intriguing newcomers.
Lady Araminta Gun arrives with her daughters Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei), promising new twists in the Bridgerton world.
Season 4 will adapt 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton'
Season 4 will have eight episodes and is set to arrive on Netflix in 2026.
The story will follow another Bridgerton sibling's love journey, staying true to Julia Quinn's novels while weaving in fresh romance and intrigue.