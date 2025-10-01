'Bridgerton' S04: First look, release window for new season revealed Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

The first poster for Bridgerton Season 4 has been unveiled, showing off a lavish masquerade that looks set to shake things up.

We get our first glimpse of Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a maid to the new character Lady Araminta Gun (played by Katie Leung), with her mask hinting at a lavish masquerade at the center of the new season.