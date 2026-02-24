'Bridgerton' S04 release date, plot, streaming details
Netflix is dropping all four episodes of Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 on February 26, 2026.
The story picks up with Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman.
Episodes go live at midnight PT/3am ET—perfect for a binge.
Plot twists and turns in the ton
Expect plenty of drama as Benedict's bold proposal to Sophie shakes up the ton (and Lady Whistledown's gossip column).
With Lady Araminta Gun moving in next door and being torn between his fantasy of the mysterious Lady in Silver and his growing affection for Sophie, Benedict faces some tough choices about love and status.
How to watch 'Bridgerton' S04 on Netflix
You'll find the new episodes only on Netflix.
Just log in from your phone, tablet, laptop or smart TV with an active subscription and dive back into all the romance and intrigue of the Bridgerton world.