'Bridgerton' S04 tops Netflix charts; 'Night Agent,' 'Reality Check' follow

'Bridgerton' S04 gets 28 million views

Despite a 29% drop from its initial viewership, "Bridgerton" is holding strong—better than "Stranger Things," which saw a bigger fall.

Critics are giving it an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 67%.

This season dives into Benedict and Sophie's story and the drama with his stepmother Araminta—so if you're into romance and family twists, it delivers.