'Bridgerton' S04 tops Netflix charts; 'Night Agent,' 'Reality Check' follow
"Bridgerton" Season 4 is back on top of Netflix's global charts, pulling in 28 million views (total Season 4 engagement during the Feb. 23-March 1, 2026 tracking week) after its final four episodes were released during the Feb. 23-March 1, 2026 tracking week.
Even with a dip in numbers compared to earlier episodes, the show's still outpacing other big titles and keeping fans talking.
'Bridgerton' S04 gets 28 million views
Despite a 29% drop from its initial viewership, "Bridgerton" is holding strong—better than "Stranger Things," which saw a bigger fall.
Critics are giving it an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 67%.
This season dives into Benedict and Sophie's story and the drama with his stepmother Araminta—so if you're into romance and family twists, it delivers.
Other titles in Netflix's Top 10
Netflix's Top 10 right now also features "The Night Agent" Season 3 at number two (9.9 million views), plus reality hits like "Reality Check" and "Love Is Blind: Ohio."
So whether you're into period romance or thrillers, there's plenty to binge this week.