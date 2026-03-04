'Bridgerton' S04P02 has a 'Harry Potter' reference: What is it

Fans spotted the nod and shared their excitement online

Viewers quickly spotted the nod and shared their excitement online.

One fan joked, "Did anyone else catch this?! LOL my husband heard me watching the episode, and he actually pointed it out." while another said it was perfect that Leung got to deliver the line: "I love how they had @katieleung aka Cho Chang in the films say this line - so perfect for us Harry Potter x Bridgerton girlies!"

It's a small detail, but fans loved seeing Leung bridge both worlds.