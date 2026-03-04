'Bridgerton' S04P02 has a 'Harry Potter' reference: What is it
Bridgerton fans are loving a clever Harry Potter reference in Season 4, Part 2.
Lady Araminta Gun (played by Katie Leung—yep, Cho Chang from the HP movies) asks about missing diamond shoe clips, echoing Dudley Dursley's famous complaint from Philosopher's Stone.
The crossover moment had both fandoms buzzing.
Viewers quickly spotted the nod and shared their excitement online.
One fan joked, "Did anyone else catch this?! LOL my husband heard me watching the episode, and he actually pointed it out." while another said it was perfect that Leung got to deliver the line: "I love how they had @katieleung aka Cho Chang in the films say this line - so perfect for us Harry Potter x Bridgerton girlies!"
It's a small detail, but fans loved seeing Leung bridge both worlds.
Meanwhile, here's when to expect Season 5
Season 5 is expected to begin filming in March 2026 and is expected to hit Netflix by late 2027.
With its massive global following, Bridgerton keeps finding new ways to keep viewers hooked.