'Bridgerton' S04P02 trailer: Benedict proposes Sophie becomes his mistress
Netflix just dropped the Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 trailer, putting Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie right in the middle of a forbidden romance.
In one emotional moment, Benedict appears to propose that Sophie become his mistress. But Sophie is shown clearly disappointed by the suggestion.
Release date, cast of upcoming episodes
The trailer teases plenty of societal hurdles—think class barriers, familial pressure, and Lady Araminta stirring up trouble.
Expect more of Bridgerton's signature mix of privilege clashes and complicated love stories.
Episodes five through eight land on Netflix February 26, 2026.
Luke Thompson (Benedict) and Yerin Ha (Sophie) lead the returning cast alongside Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte).