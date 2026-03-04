'Bridgerton' S05: Julie Andrews will still voice Lady Whistledown Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Bridgerton is shaking things up in Season 5, with the story now centered on finding a new Lady Whistledown after Penelope Bridgerton steps down.

Showrunner Jess Brownell says Julie Andrews will still voice Whistledown, but her style will change to match the new author behind the gossip.