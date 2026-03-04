'Bridgerton' S05: Julie Andrews will still voice Lady Whistledown
Entertainment
Bridgerton is shaking things up in Season 5, with the story now centered on finding a new Lady Whistledown after Penelope Bridgerton steps down.
Showrunner Jess Brownell says Julie Andrews will still voice Whistledown, but her style will change to match the new author behind the gossip.
Meanwhile, here's what happened in 'Bridgerton' S04
Season 4, which dropped on February 26, followed Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's romance as they dealt with class barriers and personal growth.
The team worked to keep those big romantic moments feeling real, blending an old-fashioned setting with modern energy, which Brownell cites as the show's USP.