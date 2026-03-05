'Bridgerton' S05: Scripts ready; filming to begin soon

What about the cast and plot?

Reports suggest filming could start as early as March 2026, while showrunner Jess Brownell says scripts are ready and production may begin soon.

Claudia Jessie (Eloise) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca) are likely in the running for main roles, with plots possibly inspired by "To Sir Phillip, With Love" or "When He Was Wicked."

Familiar faces like Ruth Gemmell and Golda Rosheuvel may also return, keeping that classic Bridgerton vibe going strong.