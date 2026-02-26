'Bridgerton' S4P2 arrives on Netflix today: Here's how to watch Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

Bridgerton fans, the wait is almost over—Season 4 Part 2 lands on Netflix this Thursday, February 26, 2026.

All four new episodes drop at once (3:00am ET/12:00am PT), picking up Benedict and Sophie's complicated romance after her heartfelt rejection of his proposal.

Expect drama around class divides and longing, with episode titles like Yes or No and Dance in the Country.

The trailer highlights Sophie's refusal to become a mistress and Benedict's frustration with a society that makes their love "impossible."