'Bridgerton' S04 first poster: Benedict-Sophie's story to arrive soon
What's the story
Netflix recently unveiled the first poster for the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton. The new season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his love story with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. The new poster confirmed that the series is set to return in 2026.
Twitter Post
Here's the dazzling poster
One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026. pic.twitter.com/6sUh7TLpSn— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 29, 2025
Poster details
Poster hints at the iconic masquerade ball
In the first poster, Sophie is holding a ball mask behind her back, hinting at the series' iconic masquerade ball where she first meets Benedict. Bridgerton Season 4 introduces several new characters, including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun (Sophie's stepmother) and Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Rosamund and Posy Li (Sophie's stepsisters).
Familiar faces
Returning cast members for 'Bridgerton' S04
The fourth season of Bridgerton will see the return of several beloved characters. Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton. Other returning cast members include Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Julie Andrews voicing Lady Whistledown.