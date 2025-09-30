'Bridgerton' S04 to release in 2026

'Bridgerton' S04 first poster: Benedict-Sophie's story to arrive soon

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:44 am Sep 30, 202510:44 am

What's the story

Netflix recently unveiled the first poster for the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton. The new season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his love story with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. The new poster confirmed that the series is set to return in 2026.