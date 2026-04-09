'Bridgerton' season 5 Francesca Bridgerton returns widowed and Stirling's comeback Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Bridgerton is back for season five, and things are about to get interesting.

This season zooms in on Francesca Bridgerton as she returns to London society after losing her husband, facing new challenges around love and expectations.

Plus, Michaela Stirling's comeback promises some big twists for the Bridgerton crew.