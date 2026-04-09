'Bridgerton' season 5 Francesca Bridgerton returns widowed and Stirling's comeback
Entertainment
Bridgerton is back for season five, and things are about to get interesting.
This season zooms in on Francesca Bridgerton as she returns to London society after losing her husband, facing new challenges around love and expectations.
Plus, Michaela Stirling's comeback promises some big twists for the Bridgerton crew.
Alexander Boatswain Knight Jones join 'Bridgerton'
season five welcomes Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson (the charming Regency-era bachelor with hidden insecurities beneath a confident exterior), Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling (Michaela's supportive mom), and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth (Michaela's friend who helps her handle society's pressures).
Filming is underway, so stay tuned for more updates!