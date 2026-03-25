'Bridgerton' S05: Netflix reveals next lead couple in first look

Netflix has announced that production for the fifth season of Bridgerton has begun in the UK. The upcoming season will feature Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) as its lead characters. This was revealed through a first-look teaser released by Netflix on Tuesday. The series is based on Julia Quinn's romance novels about the Bridgerton family's eight siblings and their love lives.

Plot insights What is Season 5 going to be about? As per Netflix's description, "The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca." "Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons." "But when John's cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

Story swap According to the 'Bridgerton' books, Eloise's story should've been next In May 2025, Netflix announced that Bridgerton would return for a fifth and sixth season. However, they did not disclose which Bridgerton sibling would be featured in each season. During Season 4's rollout, the creators hinted at Francesca being set up as the most likely lead, despite Eloise being next according to the books. The show has previously altered this order by swapping Benedict and Colin's storylines.

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