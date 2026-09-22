Iconic actor Brigitte Bardot's belongings auctioned for $1M in Paris
What's the story
An auction of the personal belongings of iconic French actor-turned-animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot has raked in nearly $1.15 million (around ₹9.3 crore) in Paris, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP). The auction, organized by Millon, saw 285 items, including straw hats, sunglasses, nightgowns, tableware, and furniture from her residences in Paris and Saint-Tropez, go under the hammer. The final sale price was almost 20 times higher than estimated!
Beneficiary
Proceeds to go to Bardot's animal welfare foundation
Proceeds from the auction will be split between Bardot's animal welfare foundation and her only child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.
Founded by the actor in 1986, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation says it has taken in 13,000 animals, aided by four shelters and 150 partner facilities.
It also supports 350 groups in France and operates across 70 countries.
Global interest
Around 3,000 bidders participated in the auction
The auction attracted around 3,000 French and international bidders.
"Brigitte Bardot has once again proved to be a remarkable alchemist: she transformed about $54,000 in estimates into nearly $1.08 million, including fees," said auctioneer Alexandre Millon.
Among the most valuable items were two dog collars, which featured an ID tag with Bardot's name and her La Madrague phone number. They fetched $10,152 from a Russian buyer.
High-value items
These items fetched a lot of money!
Bardot's self-portrait sold for nearly $43,200 while the typewriter she used to write her autobiography went for $5,004.72.
Two of her guitars, estimated between $324 and $540, sold for a whopping $9,288 and $2,052, respectively.
Three stuffed toys representing baby seals were sold for nearly $2,376.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding the auction
However, Bardot's last husband, Bernard d'Ormale, criticized the auction as a "joke."
He argued that her personal items should have been preserved as part of her legacy rather than sold for fundraising.
The Brigitte Bardot Foundation refuted these claims, stating that the auction was approved by its board in June when d'Ormale was its president.