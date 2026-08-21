Yung Filly to face retrial over rape charges in Australia
What's the story
British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, will face a retrial on three rape charges in Australia. This decision comes after a jury recently cleared him of several sexual assault offenses but couldn't reach a consensus on others. The 31-year-old was accused of repeatedly raping and assaulting a fan following his performance at a Perth nightclub in 2024.
Legal proceedings
Barrientos denied all charges against him
Barrientos denied all 10 charges against him.
In July, a jury found him not guilty on three counts of sexual penetration without consent.
He was also acquitted of one assault charge and another of strangulation.
However, he was found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.
Sentencing for these convictions will take place after the retrial.
Upcoming proceedings
What the court heard
The West Australian court had earlier heard that Barrientos had consensual sex with a 20-year-old fan in his hotel room.
However, she later alleged he became violent and ignored her pleas to stop.
Barrientos is scheduled to appear in court on August 27 for an application to vary his bail.
A date for the retrial has yet to be set.