British Vogue's March cover features Indian architect Bhavitha Mandava
Bhavitha Mandava, an architect from India who joined NYU's program in assistive technology, is the face of British Vogue's March 2026 cover.
Discovered at a Bottega Veneta show and later joining Chanel, she's now styled in top brands like Burberry and Prada by Julia Sarr-Jamois for this shoot.
Cover story's theme is 'The future is bright'
Mandava was picked for Vogue's "The Future Is Bright" story; Matthieu Blazy said, "She has a very natural presence to me. She's confident, enthusiastic, and very involved."
Her cover isn't just about fashion; it highlights how Indian talent is shaping global style and shows non-Western faces leading luxury trends without needing any explanation.