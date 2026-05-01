Britney Spears charged with DUI following erratic driving arrest

Pop icon Britney Spears has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in California . The Ventura County District Attorney's Office confirmed the charge on Thursday, reported AP News. This incident follows her recent arrest for erratic driving, after which she voluntarily entered a substance abuse treatment program.

Arrest aftermath Details of Spears's arrest and subsequent actions Spears was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of erratic driving along US 101 near her home. According to reports, she appeared impaired and was taken in for further evaluation, including field sobriety tests and processing at a Ventura County facility.

Legal proceedings Possible plea deal for Spears Court proceedings scheduled for Monday are expected to follow a standard legal path, with prosecutors indicating that Spears may be offered a "wet reckless" plea deal. This is a lesser charge that can be offered in DUI cases where there was no crash or injury involved. The decision will ultimately depend on her eligibility and the specifics of her case.

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