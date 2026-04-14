Kevin Federline 'happy' about ex-wife Britney Spears's rehab stint

Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of pop icon Britney Spears , has publicly expressed his support for her recent decision to check into a rehabilitation facility . His lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ, "Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab and that if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help and that the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was."

Source confirmation Spears's decision to go to rehab was entirely hers A source close to Spears confirmed to Page Six that the decision for substance abuse treatment was entirely hers. The source said, "This isn't about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose....this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."

Family support Spears's family is supportive of her decision The source also revealed that Spears's family is supportive of her decision to go to rehab. "Everyone just wants Britney to be healthy and in a good place, and the fact that this was her decision just proves how dedicated she is to her own recovery and getting herself back on solid ground," the source said.

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