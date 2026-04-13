Britney Spears voluntarily enters rehab amid DUI case

Pop icon Britney Spears (44) has voluntarily entered a treatment facility in the United States, her representatives confirmed to Page Six on Sunday (local time). This decision comes after her recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in March 2026. The singer is set to appear in court next month. Her representatives have emphasized her commitment to personal stability and well-being through this voluntary step.

Legal troubles Details of her DUI arrest Spears was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California on March 4, 2026. This came after law enforcement officers observed her driving erratically. Reports suggest that authorities believed she had been on a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, although an unknown substance was allegedly found in her car. Following the arrest, she was booked into Ventura County Main Jail but released the next day.

Treatment decision Voluntary rehab stay Unlike previous involuntary treatment episodes earlier in her life, this time Spears has voluntarily entered a rehab facility. A representative confirmed that the singer chose to seek help on her own accord, emphasizing her "commitment to making necessary changes" and prioritizing health and well-being. While details about the facility and duration of stay remain undisclosed, support from her inner circle, including her two sons, is reportedly part of this recovery environment.

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