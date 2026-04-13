Britney Spears voluntarily enters rehab amid DUI case
What's the story
Pop icon Britney Spears (44) has voluntarily entered a treatment facility in the United States, her representatives confirmed to Page Six on Sunday (local time). This decision comes after her recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in March 2026. The singer is set to appear in court next month. Her representatives have emphasized her commitment to personal stability and well-being through this voluntary step.
Legal troubles
Details of her DUI arrest
Spears was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California on March 4, 2026. This came after law enforcement officers observed her driving erratically. Reports suggest that authorities believed she had been on a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, although an unknown substance was allegedly found in her car. Following the arrest, she was booked into Ventura County Main Jail but released the next day.
Treatment decision
Voluntary rehab stay
Unlike previous involuntary treatment episodes earlier in her life, this time Spears has voluntarily entered a rehab facility. A representative confirmed that the singer chose to seek help on her own accord, emphasizing her "commitment to making necessary changes" and prioritizing health and well-being. While details about the facility and duration of stay remain undisclosed, support from her inner circle, including her two sons, is reportedly part of this recovery environment.
History of challenges
History of mental health struggles
Spears's history with mental health and substance use issues is well-documented. In 2007, she entered a rehab facility in Antigua among other residential programs during a tumultuous personal period. These experiences contributed to her lengthy conservatorship from 2008 until 2021. In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears described some of these treatments and conservatorship experiences as traumatic, highlighting the emotional toll they took on her life.