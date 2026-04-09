Britney Spears's ex Sam Asghari wraps up short film

Sam Asghari , Britney Spears 's ex-husband and actor, has completed his role in an action thriller short titled The Good American, according to Variety. The film revolves around Ben (Asghari), an Iranian refugee and rideshare driver in Los Angeles. He is drawn into a criminal underworld when a passenger, played by Max Reeves, seeks his help to rescue her twin sister from a human trafficking ring operated by Russian mobsters.

Film inspiration Fazeli was inspired by 'NYT' article The Good American, directed and co-written by Alex Fazeli, draws its immigrant themes from a New York Times article about Iranian-American citizens detained at the US-Canada border after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Fazeli, who moved from Iran to Southern California at 12 and became a US citizen, said, "I know what it feels like to not have a home, to search for one, to finally belong."

Director's perspective This is what Fazeli said about being an American Fazeli said, "I have never once questioned whether I am American. Not once. I know what I believe in, what I stand for, what I sacrificed to be here." "Then a border agent opens my passport, and in that second, none of it counts." "Being a good American was never about your values. It's about where you were born," he added.

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Actor's background Asghari on the ongoing US-Iran war Asghari, who moved from Iran to Los Angeles at 12 with an uncle, recently spoke about the ongoing US-Iran war. He said he was "extremely worried" and didn't want war. "But truthfully, the people of Iran have been asking for help, and the people of Iran, the majority of them, are sort of happy that this sad moment is creating history."

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