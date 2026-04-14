Britney's sons played 'big part' in getting her into rehab
What's the story
Britney Spears's sons, Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19), played a "big part" in getting their mother into a treatment facility after her recent DUI arrest, reported People. An insider revealed, "She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail." "It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option."
Ongoing support
Spears's team has been pushing for her treatment
The insider further revealed, "Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest." "People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest." "Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy."
Legal troubles
Spears was arrested in March
The Womanizer singer was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in March. After her release the following day, a representative for Spears called the incident "completely inexcusable." They added that she would comply with the law and hoped this could be the first step toward a much-needed change in her life. On Sunday, April 12, it was confirmed that she had checked herself into a treatment facility.
Past struggles
Concerns about Spears's mental health
Since the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, Spears's social media behavior has raised concerns among fans. The insider told People that there was a system during the conservatorship that made her life "more stable." "With her independence, you started to see more instability in her day-to-day life." Notably, she was placed under two psychiatric holds in January 2008 and spent over three months in a rehab facility in 2018.