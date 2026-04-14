Britney's sons played 'big part' in getting her into rehab

Britney Spears 's sons, Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19), played a "big part" in getting their mother into a treatment facility after her recent DUI arrest , reported People. An insider revealed, "She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail." "It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option."

Ongoing support Spears's team has been pushing for her treatment The insider further revealed, "Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest." "People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest." "Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy."

Legal troubles Spears was arrested in March The Womanizer singer was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in March. After her release the following day, a representative for Spears called the incident "completely inexcusable." They added that she would comply with the law and hoped this could be the first step toward a much-needed change in her life. On Sunday, April 12, it was confirmed that she had checked herself into a treatment facility.

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