Brooklyn Beckham calls out parents for wedding drama
Entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham just went public on Instagram, accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of making things tough for him and Nicola Peltz—starting even before their 2022 wedding.
He says they cared more about their image than family, prioritized public promotion and the "Brand Beckham," and pressured him over name rights.
What's behind the family fallout?
He also says Victoria canceled Nicola's dress design last minute, which led to more drama in the media.
Where do things stand now?
Brooklyn doesn't regret sharing all this online. He even sent a legal letter to his parents before blocking them on social media.
The whole situation has gone viral, putting a spotlight on tensions within the Beckham family.