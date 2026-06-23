Brooklyn Beckham 'furious' with David, Victoria over Father's Day post
What's the story
Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, is reportedly upset with his parents for including him in their Father's Day Instagram post. The couple shared throwback pictures of Beckham and their other children on Sunday, expressing love for their "beautiful" family. However, an insider told The UK Sun that Beckham was "absolutely furious" as he had previously requested them not to tag him in their posts.
Family feud
'He wishes they'd leave it and leave him alone'
The insider said, "He's fuming about it. He's asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him." "It just brings the whole thing up all over again," they added. "He wishes they'd leave it and leave him alone." The posts come amid an ongoing family feud, which reportedly started after Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April 2022.
Social media posts
Victoria and David's Father's Day posts
Victoria shared a picture of all four of her children with their father on Father's Day. She praised David as "the best daddy" and said, "Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much." David reciprocated the sentiment in his post, calling fatherhood his most important job. He thanked Victoria for giving him their "beautiful family."
Family rift
Beckham accused his parents of trying to sabotage marriage
Beckham has publicly criticized his parents in a shocking Instagram post earlier this year. He accused them of attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz. The feud intensified after Beckham alleged that photos of sister Harper attempting to visit him at his Los Angeles home were staged. A representative for Beckham and Peltz said, "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all, this was choreographed for the cameras."