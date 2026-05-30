Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello to headline new music festival

Music legends Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello have announced a new music festival called Power to the People. The event is scheduled for October 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. It will feature artists such as Foo Fighters, Joan Baez, Dave Matthews, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Serj Tankian, and Killer Mike, reported Deadline.

Purpose More about the event The Power to the People festival aims to promote "freedom, justice, equality and rock 'n' roll." A portion of the proceeds will go toward VoteRiders and HeadCount. Morello stated that the event is about "the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action." He added that they are honored to bring this lineup for a day celebrating activism, creativity, and hope.

Significance The festival will take place after Freedom 250 event The Power to the People festival is being held a month before the important midterm elections. It comes as several artists have withdrawn from the White House's Freedom 250 event, which will be held on DC's National Mall from June 25 to July 10. Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day, Young MC, and The Commodores are among those who have recently dropped out of this event.

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