Bryan draws record crowd at Gillette Stadium amid Macklemore dispute

Bryan didn't shy away from the moment: he wore a "Free Palestine" T-shirt on stage while his bandmates rocked Palestine soccer jerseys.

This came weeks after Macklemore was removed as an opening act on Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour, a move that led to a $1 million donation to Palestinian relief organizations and the launch of Macklemore's own Free Palestine Tour.

For Bryan, who criticized ICE raids and his fading patriotism in his January song "Bad News," this was another reminder of how artists are using their platforms to speak out.