5 times Bryce Dallas Howard stole the show on screen

Bryce Dallas Howard, a versatile actor, has delivered some memorable performances over the years. From dramatic roles to adventurous ones, she has proven her mettle in various genres. Here are five of her roles that highlight her range and talent. Each role shows how she can adapt to different characters and stories, making her one of Hollywood 's most respected actors.

#1 'The Village' - A haunting performance In M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, Dallas Howard plays Ivy Walker, a blind woman who becomes the emotional core of the film. Her performance is both haunting and poignant, as she navigates a world filled with fear and uncertainty. The role required her to convey deep emotions without relying on sight, showcasing her ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level.

#2 'Jurassic World' - A fearless leader In Jurassic World, Howard takes on the role of Claire Dearing, a park operations manager who evolves from a corporate leader to a fierce protector of dinosaurs. Her character's transformation is both thrilling and inspiring as she faces the challenges of running a dinosaur theme park. This role highlights Howard's ability to blend strength with vulnerability, making her portrayal both relatable and empowering.

#3 'Pete's Dragon' - A nurturing presence In Pete's Dragon, Dallas Howard plays Grace, a forest ranger who discovers an orphaned boy and his dragon companion. Her nurturing presence is central to the story as she helps them find their place in the world. This role showcases Howard's warmth and compassion, as well as her ability to bring out the best in those around her.

#4 'Black Mirror' - A complex character study In the episode Nosedive from Netflix's anthology series Black Mirror, Dallas Howard plays Lacie Pound. Pouns was `a woman obsessed with social media validation. The character's journey explores themes of identity and self-worth in today's digital age. Through this complex character study, Howard delivers a thought-provoking performance that resonates with modern audiences grappling with similar issues.